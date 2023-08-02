From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about the role of parents in the search for a job by young Russians, fines for speeding on e-scooters and average costs for a school kit in Russia.

WHEN PARENTS HELP TO MAKE FIRST STEP IN ADULT LIFE

Parents and other close relatives help around 18% of university graduates in Russia aged from 22 to 26 to find a job, with this share increasing over the past several years, a fresh study by job search service SuperJob showed on Wednesday.

"As many as 17% of young people aged from 14 to 21 and 18% of university graduates aged from 22 to 26 admitted that their parents and other relatives help them find a job. Compared to 2019, 2021, the umber of those who got this help increased among graduates as well as among those who is yet to have a diploma," the study said.

At the same time, only 10% of HR managers consider candidates recommended by relatives on equal basis with other candidates. 63% of HR managers do not consider this group of candidates at all, with 23% of them looking at these candidates last.

"However, the position of HR community has somewhat softened over the past four years as the share of those who do not consider young people, who uses help of their relatives to find a job, has decreased by 7 percentage points," it added.

Around 45% of people aged from 14 to 21 and 50% of graduates thing that parents should not help their children apply for a job, the study also said, adding that some 24% and 26% of graduates and people aged under 21, respectively, sharing the opposite opinion.

SPEEDING FINES FOR THOSE EVEN WITHOUT DRIVING LICENSE

People in Russia could soon face a fine of up to 5,000 rubles ($54) for exceeding the speed limit on an electric scooter, icicle or other means of individual, mobility according to a draft law prepared by lawmaker Artem Sheikin obtained by Sputnik.

People exceeding the limit by from 5 to 10 kilometers per hour (3.1-6.2 miles per hour) could be fined 800 rubles, with those exceeding the speed limit by 10-15 kilometers per hour and 15-20 kilometers per hours facing a fine of 2,500 and 4,000 rubles, respectively.

Speeding at 20 kilometers per hour or more will be punished with a fine of 5,000 rubles, the bill said.

The lawmaker told Sputnik that he would submit the draft law to the State Duma, the parliament's lower house, this fall.

Average costs of a basic school kit in Russia amount to 8,200 rubles for girls and 8,490 rubles for boys, classifieds online service Avito told Sputnik.

"Avito experts estimated how much it will cost to prepare a kid for school in 2023 ... Average costs of a basic school kit in Russia amount to 8,200 rubles for girls and 8,490 rubles for boys," the company said.

It added that the basic school kit includes a school uniform, shoes and uniform for PE classes, a backpack, exercise books, among other things. Basic furniture for school for a kid to do homework could be bought on Avito for a price starting from 1,250 rubles.