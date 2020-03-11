From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) In this digest, we will take a look at the new home for a Yandex foundation, the coronavirus' impact on public events and a list of vital online services.

Tech company Yandex told Sputnik it had registered a Public Interest Foundation in the Kaliningrad offshore zone on the Oktyabrsky Island. The foundation became the 23rd resident of the zone, which offers companies tax incentives and better protection of information about their structure.

The foundation will receive Yandex's "golden share," previously held by Sberbank. It will also nominate two out of the 12 members of the governing board and have the right to veto on the consolidation of more than 10 percent of shares, intellectual property transfers, protection of Russian users' data, and potential partnerships with governments of other countries.

The foundation will not be able to impact the operations, strategy and economic policies of the company.

WINTOUR VISIT, CONDE NAST CONFERENCE POSTPONED

Anna Wintour's trip to Moscow has been postponed, Russian Vogue said. The US Vogue editor-in-chief was expected to attend an annual CondÃ© Nast Digital Day conference scheduled for April 2. The magazine said the visit and the conference itself would be rescheduled "as a precaution," without referring directly to the global coronavirus outbreak that has already led to numerous cancellations and schedule changes around the world. The new dates for the conference will be announced later.

While some events are being canceled because of COVID-19, German-Swedish metal duo Lindemann will hold two shows in Moscow instead of one.

The band and promoters want to comply with the recently introduced ban on public gatherings of over 5,000, so the duo will perform twice on Sunday ” at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m, ” thus splitting the audience into two smaller groups. Those who can come at 3 p.m. will be offered a free ticket upgrade.

FREE ACCESS TO food AND CHATING

Food delivery services and the VKontakte social network may be added to the list of online resources that qualify for free access, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadaev told reporters on the sidelines of the TAdviser IT Government Day 2020.

The list is being compiled as part of an initiative proposed by President Vladimir Putin wherein mobile operators will not charge users for traffic when they access certain crucial resources.

According to Shadaev, the ministry wants to put "all socially important things" on the list.

"We mean that these companies should clearly already have large numbers of users. And there will probably be criteria for each category ... the commission will make this decision. Let's say, the key criterion is that the service has a mostly Russian audience. Then, a possible criterion is the use of Russian infrastructure," Shadaev said.

While the minister confirmed that VKontakte could be part of the list, streaming of music and video via the social network will not be made free, he said.