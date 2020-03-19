From Russia With News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) In this digest, we will share a few survival tips for your quarantine or self-isolation time at home, the impact of the new remote work trend on internet traffic, the cancellation of Eurovision and the purchase of lots and lots of pasta.

More and more people are heeding the recommendation of Moscow's authorities and staying at home, if possible, amid the global coronavirus outbreak. Psychologist Konstantin Olkhovoy has several tips on how to handle staying in the close quarters with your loved ones.

Rule number one is to stop looking for someone to blame and start treating quarantine or voluntary self-isolation as something unavoidable. Rule number two is minimizing conflicts and aggression.

"Set aside for later your desire to prove you are right, argue or change someone," Olkhovoy said.

Instead of arguing, you should find something else to focus on, like a new hobby or housework.

Psychiatrist Yevgeny Starinsky, meanwhile, has warned against consuming negative news en masse as a way to avoid panic. Physical activity and breathing exercises can also help one stay positive. Starinsky advises anyone who feels overwhelmed to try counting small objects or number of lines on a page to refocus their attention. If panic attacks occur regularly and last for a long time, it is better to talk to a medical specialist, he added.

MTS, one of Russia's biggest service providers, has registered increased traffic, possibly due to many companies switching to work from home.

The amount of calls grew by 10 percent, mobile Internet traffic by 3 percent, and stationary Internet service by 14 percent, the company told Sputnik.

However, two other large providers, Megafon and Tele2, said they had not noted any significant changes.

The cancellation of the Eurovision 2020 song contest in light of the coronavirus pandemic was "the only proper decision," Russian band Little Big, who were chosen to represent their country, said on Instagram.

The video for their song entry "UNO" has collected more than 34 million views on YouTube, more than any other contestant.

"We thank each one of you who listened to UNO, watched music video and believed in our victory! Let corUNOvirus continue despite any danger of real virus!" the band said on Instagram.

Makfa, a large producer of grains, flour and pasta, has registered an increase in demand for its products in the last two weeks.

"We will keep everyone well-supplied, and other shops will as well; people should not worry. I think it makes no sense to make it into some kind of situation from the 90s by buying so many products," a representative of the company told Sputnik, referring to the empty store shelves that were ubiquitous in 1990s Russia.

The company representative also reminded everyone that all products had an expiration date, even the ones that could be stored a long time.

Russian retailers have at least two months worth of goods in storage and are constantly working with suppliers to avoid shortages, Trade Minister Denis Manturov said Thursday. At the same time, the Federal tax agency is monitoring prices to avoid any unreasonable markups, the minister added.

Pharmacies have experienced a short-term shortage of antiseptics, but the situation will improve by Monday, Manturov said.