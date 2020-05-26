From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) In this digest, we will look at the personal data protection, spring floods, and some new post-coronavirus rules.

The Ministry of Communications will delete all personal data linked to the digital IDs that people used during the self-isolation regime in Moscow and Moscow region.

The IDs were introduced to minimize the coronavirus transmission by reducing the crowds. People were asked to stay at home as much as possible and to apply for a special digital ID if they had to go to work or make any other trips relatively far from home.

"We said at the very beginning that digital IDs were a temporary measure that would be in place only during quarantine and self-isolation and all personal information would be deleted once the relevant measures are relaxed," Minister Maksut Shadaev told a briefing.

The Moscow region (surrounding the Russian capital but managed separately) has decided to stop using digital IDs on May 23, so this week, the authorities will delete all locations, addresses, and other data, Shadaev said.

Several regions in Russia are facing spring floods. The Republic of Komi is expecting a second wave within a week when snow begins melting in the North Urals and on the marshes, acting governor Vladimir Uiba said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. About 300 people live in the affected area of the republic.

Special commissions are already assessing the damage in the areas where the water level began to return to normal.

Meanwhile, Perm Region believes the worst to be over, although some areas near a local hydropower station and an artificial lake still face some flood risks, acting governor Dmitry Makhonin said.

In total, 491 residential homes and almost 1,500 gardens have been flooded across the country, Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev said. According to Zinichev, the floods are almost over in the country.

"Usually, the ice moving and flooding are difficult in Yakutia but we can say already that there was nothing exceptionally critical [this year]," Zinichev said.

The consumer health watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) has published recommendations for athletes ” they should get tested for the coronavirus at least once a week if they are training. Tests must be organized at least two days before any tournament, the agency said. In addition, Rospotrebnadzor encourages athletes to disinfect any gear they use daily.

Sports facilities and fitness centers should not offer tea or coffee to their customers, while water can be offered only in bottles. Employees should have a special separate room for lunches.

Meanwhile, libraries in St. Petersburg will quarantine books returned to them contact-free.