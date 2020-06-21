From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) In this digest, we will look into the effects of pandemic-related schedule disruptions in Russian premier league football, an altercation incident in St.Petersburg provoked by differences in music tastes, the role of faith in the expulsion of Nazi Germany from the Soviet Union, and epidemiological precautions in summer camps for kids.

Football fans and professionals in Russia have been agitated by what many consider double standards and a lack of properly functioning decision-making mechanisms in the country's premier league.

Russian Premier League (RPL) Round 23 match between FC Krasnodar and FC Dynamo Moscow, due to be held on Sunday, was postponed until July 19 after three Dynamo players ” Clinton N'Jie, Sebastian Szymanski and Charles Kabore ” were diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to self-isolate. The postponement was made possible thanks to consent of FC Krasnodar owner Sergey Galitsky, for which the rival team officially thanked him.

Just two days ago, on Friday, two other football teams were caught in similar circumstances: FC Rostov had its entire first team quarantined after six players tested inconclusively for the coronavirus just before the match with rival FC Sochi. Only in this case Sochi refused to postpone the match and Rostov was left with no other choice but to send its junior team players, who ended up loosing 10-1.

WHEN THEY DON'T LIKE YOUR PLAYLIST

In St.Petersburg, casually referred to as Russia's cultural capital, a couple of homeless musicians were attacked by teenagers who reportedly disliked their music style.

According to local media reports, a group of teenagers aged 14-17 approached the couple as they performed guitar songs near a subway entrance and began voicing criticism. It soon grew into physical altercation as they first attacked the husband and then the wife, who happened to be pregnant.

The 31-year-old woman also had her nose broken, according to local law enforcement.

Police are now investigating the incident.

Saints, canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church, helped the country withstand the Second World War, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said on Sunday as the Remembrance Day for war victims is approaching.

"Prayers of the Saints helped our country, which was inferior to the enemy in many ways, and our people to advance a great and holy cause of defend its sacred borders and preserving the Orthodox faith, and today we have the opportunity to glorify the Lord and remember the great intercession of all Saints who shone in our land," Patriarch Kirill said after a Sunday mass.

The 1939-1945 Second World War is one of the bloodiest conflicts that has ever occurred and the deadliest in modern world history. Its period from 1941-1945 is referred to as the Great Patriotic War in Russia and other post-Soviet countries to mark when the Soviet Union joined the Allied fight against Nazi Germany. June 22 is observed annually in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine as Remembrance Day for the Great Patriotic War victims.

Masks and gloves in summer camps for kids will only be mandatory during food consumption, a representative of Russian federal consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Sunday.

According to the Rospotrebnadzor chief for youth hygiene oversight, Galina Yanovskaya, children and staff will not be obligated to have masks on while anywhere outside food consumption areas, while the strictest provision of camp conduct this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic is going to be the ban on parents' visit days.