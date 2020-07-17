From Russia With News

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) In today's edition of our daily digest, we will have a walk in the Moscow zoo, peep into the Gorky Film Studio and learn something about new experiments by Russia's most popular social network.

EXOTIC BABY BIRD BORN IN MOSCOW ZOO

A baby Blyth's hornbill bird ” also know as the Papuan hornbill ” was born in the Moscow zoo for the first time in its history. It has already matured, and all those wishing to marvel at the exotic squeaker are welcome to visit the Bird House pavilion, according to the city government.

Two Papuan hornbills were delivered to the Russian capital's zoo back in 2015, and it took them as long as five years to replenish the family.

After the chick hatched from the egg, the mother kept it under her protection in the barrel, in which the bird family lives, for three months, the Moscow government said. The baby left the nest only after it was covered with bright plumage and nearly reached the size of adult birds.

The exotic pullus prefers spending its time sitting on acacia branches with parents. Its head and neck are still covered with yellow feathers, but will later acquire the reddish-brown hue representative of the Papuan hornbills.

The Moscow-based Gorky Film Studio said it had completed the work on a documentary dubbed 'At a distance,' which tells stories of Russian entrepreneurs, doctors, actors and students stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over a month, the 36 participants recorded video-diaries about their life in self-isolation.

Together with our heroes, spectators experience emotions running a full gamut: from submissiveness and attempts to find some positive aspects, to complete rejection of the situation. We also see how city streets change, how passers-by disappear, children's playgrounds become empty and queues are being lined up outside stores," the Gorky Film Studio said in a statement.

The movie, directed by Alexey Kobylkov, is set to be presented at international film festivals.

VKONTAKTE TEACHING ALGORITHMS TO DETECT OBSCENE GESTURES

Russia's VKontakte social networking giant is conducting an experiment to teach the algorithms of its service for creating video clips to detect obscene hand gestures.

Early last month, VKontakte launched a new service for creating short video clips lasting up to one minute. Users can start and stop watching or recording videos, put them on hold, apply different effects or communicate with the audience ” all using hand gestures.

"VKontakte is teaching algorithms to detect obscene gestures in clips. We are conducting the test as part of an experiment. The team of the platform believes that this solution will make viewing videos more comfortable for users and will also help avoid negativity," the social network said in a statement.

The system will detect obscene gestures in clips and then either blur them or hide them with a black rectangle. The new function is based on the same gesture recognition technology thanks to the one in which one can control the viewing or shooting of clips with hand gestures.