From Wave To Washout? Greens Face Tough Time At EU Vote

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 07:01 PM

From wave to washout? Greens face tough time at EU vote

Five years ago Green parties swept to their best results ever at elections for the European Union's parliament, before helping to push through a sweeping raft of landmark legislation

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Five years ago Green parties swept to their best results ever at elections for the European Union's parliament, before helping to push through a sweeping raft of landmark legislation.

But this time around, as people across the 27-nation bloc cast ballots later this week, Greens are expected to suffer heavy losses in the face of a right-wing backlash and voter fatigue.

Opinion polls predict the coalition of Green parties could lose one-third of the 72 European Parliament seats they currently hold -- and in France they risk dropping from 12 to zero.

"Environmental issues remain important, but no longer strongly enough to determine the vote," said Phuc-Vinh Nguyen, a researcher at the Jacques Delors Institute think-tank.

