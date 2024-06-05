From Wave To Washout? Greens Face Tough Time At EU Vote
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Five years ago Green parties swept to their best results ever at elections for the European Union's parliament, before helping to push through a sweeping raft of landmark legislation.
But this time around, as people across the 27-nation bloc cast ballots later this week, Greens are expected to suffer heavy losses in the face of a right-wing backlash and voter fatigue.
Opinion polls predict the coalition of Green parties could lose one-third of the 72 European Parliament seats they currently hold -- and in France they risk dropping from 12 to zero.
"Environmental issues remain important, but no longer strongly enough to determine the vote," said Phuc-Vinh Nguyen, a researcher at the Jacques Delors Institute think-tank.
