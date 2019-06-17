Front Altair Oil Tanker Being Tugged to UAE, Specialists Found No Hot Spots - Statement

(@imziishan)

Following an initial inspection of the Front Altair oil tanker, one of the two vessels that suffered an explosion last week in the Gulf of Oman, no hot spots have been discovered and the ship is currently being tugged to an area off the northeast shore of the United Arab Emirates, Frontline Management AS, the vessel's parent company, said in a statement

On Thursday, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, suffered explosions and fires in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. On Saturday, Frontline Management said that it had dispatched a specialist team to survey the damage and assess the condition of the vessel.

"Owners and Managers of 'Front Altair' report that 'MT Front Altair' is currently under safe tow by tug 'Aquila' towards the offshore Fujairah area ... First inspections are under way and no hot spots have been identified following the fire," the statement said.

The statement also said that the company would make a decision concerning the transfer of cargo from Front Altair to another vessel following a full assessment of the impaired ship.

No marine pollution had been reported following the incident, the statement added.

Additionally, the company said that all 23 crew members that were on board the ship during the incident and who were flown out of Iran on Saturday, were now in Dubai. Arrangements for their departure to their home countries are under way.

The cause of the incident remains unknown. According to some reports, the tankers were hit by torpedoes. However, there is no official confirmation of such reports.

The United States claimed that Iran had attacked the vessels. Iran has denied all the allegations of having a role in the incident. Moscow called for an investigation into the incident, calling for avoiding making hasty conclusions on the issue.�