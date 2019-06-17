UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Front Altair Oil Tanker Being Tugged To UAE, Specialists Found No Hot Spots - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:07 PM

Front Altair Oil Tanker Being Tugged to UAE, Specialists Found No Hot Spots - Statement

Following an initial inspection of the Front Altair oil tanker, one of the two vessels that suffered an explosion last week in the Gulf of Oman, no hot spots have been discovered and the ship is currently being tugged to an area off the northeast shore of the United Arab Emirates, Frontline Management AS, the vessel's parent company, said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Following an initial inspection of the Front Altair oil tanker, one of the two vessels that suffered an explosion last week in the Gulf of Oman, no hot spots have been discovered and the ship is currently being tugged to an area off the northeast shore of the United Arab Emirates, Frontline Management AS, the vessel's parent company, said in a statement.

On Thursday, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, suffered explosions and fires in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. On Saturday, Frontline Management said that it had dispatched a specialist team to survey the damage and assess the condition of the vessel.

"Owners and Managers of 'Front Altair' report that 'MT Front Altair' is currently under safe tow by tug 'Aquila' towards the offshore Fujairah area ... First inspections are under way and no hot spots have been identified following the fire," the statement said.

The statement also said that the company would make a decision concerning the transfer of cargo from Front Altair to another vessel following a full assessment of the impaired ship.

No marine pollution had been reported following the incident, the statement added.

Additionally, the company said that all 23 crew members that were on board the ship during the incident and who were flown out of Iran on Saturday, were now in Dubai. Arrangements for their departure to their home countries are under way.

The cause of the incident remains unknown. According to some reports, the tankers were hit by torpedoes. However, there is no official confirmation of such reports.

The United States claimed that Iran had attacked the vessels. Iran has denied all the allegations of having a role in the incident. Moscow called for an investigation into the incident, calling for avoiding making hasty conclusions on the issue.�

Related Topics

Fire Iran Moscow Dubai Company Oman Oil United States United Arab Emirates All From

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki finally launches Alto 660cc

1 minute ago

Here's how Pakistani celebs wished their fathers o ..

21 minutes ago

Estrogen, vitamin D may protect metabolic health a ..

16 minutes ago

How a lethal toxin might help in the opioid crisis

17 minutes ago

Vitamin D supplements may not prevent type 2 diabe ..

17 minutes ago

80% Pakistanis use detergent to wash their formal ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.