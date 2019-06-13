UrduPoint.com
Front Altair Oil Tanker Sunk In Gulf Of Oman - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:52 PM

Front Altair Oil Tanker Sunk in Gulf of Oman - Reports

One of two Front Altair tankers, attacked in the Gulf of Oman, has sunk, Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen reported citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) One of two Front Altair tankers, attacked in the Gulf of Oman, has sunk, Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen reported citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Iranian and Arab media reported that two explosions occurred in the Gulf of Oman, and two oil tankers were attacked.

