Front Line US Air Units 'Frustrated' On Inability To Repair F-35 Jets - GAO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:20 AM

Front Line US Air Units 'Frustrated' on Inability to Repair F-35 Jets - GAO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Front-line US air combat units are frustrated with their inability to fix the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter whenever anything goes wrong since the defective parts have to be shipped back to maintenance depots, Government Accountability Office (GAO) Director on Military Structure and Operations Issues Diana Maurer told Congress on Thursday.

"[In comments from 11 front-line units,] there was frustration with their inability to fix the airplane when something went wrong, Maurer told a joint hearing of the House and Senate Armed Services subcommittees on the F-35. "They had to ship (defective) parts off to depots. They did not have access to all the tech data they needed.

"

Those problems are still causing massive delay times in repairs and consequently they are adversely impacting the numbers of the air superiority aircraft available for operations at any time, Maurer said.

"The problem has not been solved: It is clunky. Their desire in the front lines is being able to do it themselves. They would like to have more technical data and do more of the maintenance than they are allowed to do," she added.

In fiscal year 2020 the US Air Force's F-35A full mission capable (FMC) rate was still only 54 percent, versus a 72 percent objective, the GAO said in an assessment also published on Thursday.

