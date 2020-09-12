UrduPoint.com
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Yoshihide Suga, the likely successor to the outgoing Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, has said on Saturday that the country's alliance with the United States will be a core part of his foreign policy plans.

"It is important that Japan builds strong relations with other Asian countries, with the Japan-US alliance remaining the core of our foreign policy," Suga, the current cabinet secretary, said during a televised debate with his rivals in the leadership race.

Suga also underlined the importance of Japan's participation in a range of international economic agreements, and called for a revival of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

The US, under President Donald Trump, pulled out of the TPP in 2017.

Members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will vote for their new leader on Monday, following Shinzo Abe's announcement that he will resign from office due to health issues. A new cabinet is expected to be formed two days later.

Suga is the front-runner in the leadership race, which includes former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and ex-Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The current cabinet secretary has pledged to continue Abe's trademark economic policy, and has also expressed his hope of concluding a peace treaty with Russia and normalizing ties with North Korea.

