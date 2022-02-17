UrduPoint.com

Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister, Pledges Support In 'Area Of Return'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:17 PM

Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri met on Thursday with Interior Minister of Cyprus Nicos Nouris and representatives of the country's Ministry of Justice, and discussed the agency's unflinching support in fighting human smuggling gangs in the "area of return" located on the border with Turkey

"#Frontex Exec. Dir.

Fabrice Leggeri met with the Minister of Interior @NourisNicos and @MinJusticeCY: We continue increasing our support to Cyprus by strengthening border control and fighting against people smugglers. We are also beefing up our support in the area of return," Frontex wrote on Twitter.

Cyprus has been greatly impacted by the vast number of illegal migrants coming into the country through the "green line" that separates the Turkish-controlled northern part of the island from the south administered by Greek Cypriots. Human smuggling gangs regularly bring illegal migrants from Cyprus to Turkey.

