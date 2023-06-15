Frontex Head Arrives in Greece to Assist Rescue Efforts After Migrant Shipwreck - Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The executive director of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), Hans Leijtens, has arrived in Greece to assist the authorities with the search and rescue efforts after the sinking of a migrant boat, which has left over 70 people dead, the European Commission's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"The Commission is deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Every life lost at see is a tragedy and our thoughts go to the families of the immigrants who lost their lives. We are aware that search and rescue activities are ongoing and we are in close contact with the Greek authorities, also the Frontex executive director just arrived in Greece to support the authorities," migration and home affairs spokeswoman Anitta Hipper told a briefing.

On Wednesday night, a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Greek town of Pylos. The boat was heading from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya to Italy. A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched under the coordination of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center.

Greek media reported later in the day that at least 78 people had died in the migrant shipwreck, with over 100 rescued.

The International Organization for Migration said the boat was carrying at least 400 migrants, while the survivors estimated that 700 migrants had been on board.