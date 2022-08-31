Frontex Says Refugees Flow From Ukraine to EU Stabilized Over Summer

The flow of Ukrainian refugees to the EU countries has stabilized over summer, with the number of Ukrainians entering the union being approximately equal to the number of those returning to their homeland, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The flow of Ukrainian refugees to the EU countries has stabilized over summer, with the number of Ukrainians entering the union being approximately equal to the number of those returning to their homeland, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, said on Wednesday.

"Over recent weeks, the passenger traffic between Ukraine and the European Union has remained relatively stable," the agency said, adding that "the ten-days average number of Ukrainians entering the EU (41,000) was roughly in line with the number of people leaving the EU (43,000)."

The total number of entries to the EU since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine stands at 9.5 million with over 8.5 million Ukrainian citizens, according to Frontex.

The agency indicated that, despite the stabilization, any intensification of the conflict in the south of Ukraine or socio-economic factors such as an economic downturn, significant damage to infrastructure and "occupation of territories important for agriculture" may lead to an increase in the number of Ukrainians fleeing their homeland and entering the EU.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev. The crisis has provoked massive flows of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum.