Frozen Russian Assets No Big Problem as Many States Do Not Support US Position - Rogers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik that he does not see the situation with the Russian assets frozen by the United States-led collective West turn into a major problem given that not many nations support Washington's position.

When asked whether the frozen Russian assets may be transferred to Ukraine, Rogers said such a thing could happen and has happened.

"However, I don't think that would be very widespread because the number of countries that are supporting the US position is remarkably low. I think like 30 or 35 countries," he said. "So yes, that could happen to some extent, but there will be too many people who will want to get around the sanctions and the problems. If you add up the number of countries supporting the United States and the United Nations, they are not very many. ... That aspect, I don't see it turning into a huge problem."

In April, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States is in talks with its allies on the ways to overcome legal hurdles to use Russian assets seized abroad for the purpose of rebuilding Ukraine. Yellen added that the United States had already started transferring the assets seized from Russian individuals to Ukraine, but the same cannot yet be done with Russia's state-owned assets.

Rogers noted that assets freezes have happened numerous times but also said assets get unfrozen after conflicts end.

"Many people who have their assets frozen suffer for a while, but eventually, if nothing else, the war ends and the assets get unfrozen. And then people get their assets back and they start over," he said.

However, Rogers also went on to say that the freezing of Russian assets has undermined trust and made even allies of the United States nervous that such a measure may be used against them.

"Of course, everybody is worried," he said. "Right now, many of America's allies are looking for something to compete with the US Dollar because they realize it could be used against them too... Now we have to be very careful, there is a different world. And we have to ask a lot of questions we didn't ask before. But I want to say to you again, this is all in the history books, this has all happened before."

After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the collective West has imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of nearly half of the country's foreign Currency reserves - amounting to about $300 billion. The European Union alone froze assets of Russian organizations and individuals worth $23.3 billion, according to European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.