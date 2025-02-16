Fruit Feast As Sri Lanka's First Jumbo Orphanage Marks Golden Jubilee
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Pinnawala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Sri Lanka's main elephant orphanage marked its 50th anniversary Sunday with a fruit feast for the 68 jumbos at the showpiece centre, reputedly the world's first care home for destitute pachyderms.
The Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage lavished pineapples, bananas, melons and cucumbers on its residents to celebrate the anniversary of their home, which is a major tourist attraction.
A few officials and tourists invited to the low-key celebration were served milk rice and traditional sweets while four generations of elephants born in captivity frolicked in the nearby Maha Oya river.
"The first birth at this orphanage was in 1984, and since then, there have been a total of 76," said chief curator Sanjaya Ratnayake, as the elephants returned from their daily river bath.
"This has been a successful breeding programme, and today we have four generations of elephants here, with the youngest 18 months old and the oldest 70 years," he told AFP.
The orphanage recorded its first twin birth in August 2021 -- a rarity among Asian elephants -- and both calves are doing well.
Two years before the orphanage was formally established as a government institution in February 1975, five orphaned elephants were cared for at a smaller facility in the southern resort town of Bentota.
"Since the orphanage was set up at Pinnawala in 1975, in a coconut grove, the animals have had more space to roam, with good weather and plenty of food available in the surrounding area," Ratnayake said.
The home requires 14,500 kilos of coconut and palm tree leaves, along with other foliage, to satisfy the elephants' voracious appetites.
It also buys tonnes of fruit and milk for the younger calves, who are adored by the foreign and local visitors to the orphanage, located about 90 kilometres (56 miles) east of the capital Colombo.
It is also a major revenue generator for the state, earning millions of Dollars a year in entrance fees.
Visitors can watch the elephants from a distance or get up close and help scrub them during bath times.
- Tragic toll -
The facility lacked running water and electricity at its inception but things improved as it gained international fame in subsequent years, said retired senior mahout K.G. Sumanabanda, 65.
"I was also fortunate to be present when we had the first birth in captivity," Sumanabanda told AFP, visiting the home for the jubilee celebrations.
During his career spanning over three decades as a traditional elephant keeper, he trained more than 60 other mahouts and is still consulted by temples and individuals who own domesticated elephants.
Twenty years ago, Sri Lankan authorities opened another elephant home south of the island to care for orphaned, abandoned or injured elephants and later return them back to the wild.
While Pinnawala is seen by many as a success, Sri Lanka is also facing a major human-elephant conflict in areas bordering traditional wildlife sanctuaries.
Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody told AFP on Sunday that 450 elephants and 150 people were killed in clashes in 2023, continuing an alarming trend of fatalities in the human-elephant conflict. The previous year saw 433 elephants and 145 people were killed.
Killing or harming elephants is a criminal offence in Sri Lanka, which has an estimated 7,000 wild elephants and where jumbos are considered a national treasure, partly due to their significance in Buddhist culture.
But the massacre continues as desperate farmers face the brunt of elephants raiding their crops and destroying livelihoods.
The minister was confident the new government could tackle the problem by preventing elephants from crossing into villages.
"We are planning to introduce multiple barriers-these may include electric fences, trenches, or other deterrents-to make it more difficult for wild elephants to stray into villages," Jayakody told AFP.
Recent Stories
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine says retakes village near key city of Pokrovsk5 minutes ago
-
Fruit feast as Sri Lanka's first jumbo orphanage marks golden jubilee5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table15 minutes ago
-
European countries to meet in Paris on Monday to discuss security: France FM15 minutes ago
-
Chinese cheer animated blockbuster's release abroad15 minutes ago
-
Lebanon official media say Israeli gunfire kills woman in border town25 minutes ago
-
Maldives aims to plant 2 million trees in 202555 minutes ago
-
Chinese adaptation of "Hamlet" to return to Beijing's national performing arts center55 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Central Chinese city of Zhengzhou emerges as key NEV hub1 hour ago
-
Moscow open to Trump visit at any time: Kremlin1 hour ago
-
South Korea recovers 2 bodies suspected to be from fishing boat fire1 hour ago