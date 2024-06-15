Frustrated Ghanaians Brace For More Power Cuts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 11:05 PM
Exasperated Ghanaians already grappling with frequent, unplanned power outages are steeling themselves for more misery after electricity distributors announced increased disruption to the grid in the coming week
Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Exasperated Ghanaians already grappling with frequent, unplanned power outages are steeling themselves for more misery after electricity distributors announced increased disruption to the grid in the coming weeks.
The blackouts, known as "dumsor" in Ghana's Akan language, are making it harder to run businesses that are already struggling due to the country's economic crisis -- the worst in a decade.
On Thursday, the Ghana Grid Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana, which distribute power throughout the West African country of 33 million people, said there would be three weeks of load management because of maintenance work by a gas supplier in Nigeria.
Nigeria provides Ghana with a percentage of the gas it needs to fire its power-generating plants.
The announcement came a day after WAPCo, the operator of the pipeline importing gas from Nigeria, also warned there would be a drop in the quantity of gas available because of maintenance work in Nigeria.
The news has exasperated Ghanaians already dealing with frequent power cuts.
"The current unannounced power cuts are already making it very hard to keep my poultry frozen," Judith Esi Baidoo, a 50-year-old frozen poultry vendor in Accra, told AFP.
She added: "Now, with this three-week load management plan, I fear my entire stock will spoil. I don't know how my business can survive this."
- 'Still suffering' -
The erratic power supply is tipped to become a key topic in the campaign for December's presidential election.
Timothy Oddoye, who repairs mobile phones in the Accra suburb of Kokomlemle, said: "The government had failed us.
They've had years to fix these problems, yet we are still suffering from the same issues.
"How can we grow our businesses when we can't even rely on basic electricity?"
Despite being one of the African countries where electrification is most advanced, Ghana continues to experience chronic power shortages.
Domestic electricity production -- generated by power plants that are in many cases old and poorly maintained -- has struggled to expand in line with rising demand.
According to International Energy Agency figures, Ghana generates 34 percent of its electricity from hydropower and 63 percent from gas.
The country produces both oil and gas but still needs to import gas from Nigeria via the 678-kilometre (420-mile) West African Gas Pipeline through Benin and Togo.
"The reliance on gas, especially from external suppliers, leaves us vulnerable," said Ben Boakye, executive director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy.
"The government must prioritise investments in renewable energy and upgrade our existing hydro and thermal plants to ensure consistent power supply."
Public frustration at the power cuts erupted on June 8, when hundreds of Ghanaians, led by prominent celebrities, took to the streets of Accra to protest against the erratic supply under the slogan #DumsorMustStop.
These power cuts are all the more disturbing for Ghanaians as the country emerges from an economic crisis that saw inflation soar to 54 percent in December 2022.
It fell back to 25 percent in April 2023 but the population still suffers.
kme-fvl/gil/nmc/imm
Recent Stories
'Everyone gives us no chance', says Poland boss Probierz
Lawmakers hail PM's address
DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha
Speaker PA, IGP inaugurate Eagle Squad in Kasur
CM Bugti, Federal Minister discuss transfer of tube-wells to solar energy in mee ..
Secretary for action against transporters charging high fares on Eid-ul Azah
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfiel ..
CM directs SSWMB to ensure lifting of 154,482 tons of offals, garbage during Eid ..
LG minister visits cattle markets, inspects facilities
PU women cricket team wins 1st PCB tournament
Italy PM slams Putin's 'propaganda' on Ukraine peace talks
Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
More Stories From World
-
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager1 hour ago
-
Hungary coach Rossi blasts 'passive' flops after Euro defeat to Switzerland1 hour ago
-
Hungary coach Rossi blasts 'too passive' team after Euro defeat to Switzerland2 hours ago
-
Biden jets to LA fundraiser starring Clooney, Roberts and Obama2 hours ago
-
Chinese Premier Li touts trade in rare Australia visit2 hours ago
-
Ukraine seeks path to just peace at Swiss summit2 hours ago
-
Confident Kipyegon to run a double in Paris2 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 table2 hours ago
-
Albania's shepherds race to save sheep from crushing heatwave2 hours ago
-
Pellegrini vows to navigate divided Slovakia out of turbulence2 hours ago
-
One of two Japanese climbers missing in Pakistan found dead3 hours ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet3 hours ago