UrduPoint.com

Frustrated Or 'idiots'? Dutch Seek Covid Rioters' Motives

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:33 PM

Frustrated or 'idiots'? Dutch seek Covid rioters' motives

When rioters rampaged through Rotterdam last week, Akash Anroadh was hit by a feeling of deja vu: the youths were just like those who had torched a barricade outside his shop back in January

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :When rioters rampaged through Rotterdam last week, Akash Anroadh was hit by a feeling of deja vu: the youths were just like those who had torched a barricade outside his shop back in January.

The scenes of burning police cars and firework-hurling youths recalled those earlier this year, when the Dutch government's coronavirus measures sparked the country's worst unrest for 40 years.

The 27-year-old was relieved that the latest riots were in central Rotterdam and spared the working class Feyenoord district where his shop selling Indian products is located, but he fears the trouble is not over.

The unrest, during which five people were wounded when police opened fire, then spread "like dominoes" with four days of chaos across the country from The Hague to Gronginen.

"It will happen again at some point," he said.

"Young people are just frustrated because they can't do anything because of corona." For him, like many other Rotterdammers spoken to by AFP, the most recent restrictions closing bars and restaurants at 8:00 pm were used as "an excuse" by young people who wanted to get violent after two years under Covid's shadow.

The fact that "people can't go see a football game anymore" and ban on New Year's Eve fireworks also "adds to the frustration".

- 'Idiots' - Anroadh was not surprised by the profile of many of the rioters, with authorities saying many of those arrested were young people.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte dismissively branded the rioters as "idiots", but Dutch authorities have painted a more complex picture.

Police said the Rotterdam troubles started with a genuine demonstration of around 100 people organised on social media "against corona policy" but quickly spiralled out of control. Several of the culprits were from outside the city, they said.

Some of the Rotterdam rioters also had links to football hooligans, while the riots in the rest of the country were different because they were "without apparent social or political intent", according to the Dutch justice minister.

Nineteen-year-old Emre from Rotterdam said he had gone into the city centre on Friday night with five friends in response to a call on social media.

"Of course I'm frustrated, and I'm proud of what we did on Friday," he said, asking for his last name not to be used.

He poured scorn on the government's coronavirus measures, saying he had not been vaccinated himself because he doubted the jabs worked.

"Almost 85 percent of adults have been vaccinated, and it just keeps getting worse," he said.

But Emre's disillusionment with the government went beyond Covid. He reserved much of his ire for Rutte, particularly over a scandal in which thousands of Dutch families were falsely accused of welfare fraud, often after racial profiling.

"Rutte is a liar, many hate him here," he said.

- 'Hooligans' - Resting on their scooters, Samski and his delivery rider friends in Feyenoord accused each other of being where the riots happened on Friday -- while denying they were themselves involved.

"People are protesting against 2G," said the 18-year-old, referring to government plans to limit access for unvaccinated people to bars, cafes and restaurants.

His friends meanwhile criticised the police whom they accused of stopping for checks because they are of Turkish origin.

Dutch far-right leader Thierry Baudet, a leading promoter of anti-vaccination and conspiracy theory rhetoric, blamed "mass immigration" for January's riots.

But many Rotterdammers are not convinced by that.

"The crowd on Friday was really diverse, there were also hooligans from my own football club," said Mark Been, 54, a supporter of Rotterdam's Feyenoord, whose fans include some of Europe's most violent.

Known for its liberal policies on drugs and prostitution, the Netherlands has long prided itself on its respect for personal freedoms.

But for many people, that has been called into question by the Covid restrictions that are now among Europe's toughest.

"People are a little lost," said Ronald Slingerland, a 61-year-old cleaning company employee, in front of the still-blackened facade of a shop in the city centre.

"I don't like this violence, but I hope this will be a wake-up call for the government."

Related Topics

India Football Fire Riots Police Scandal Europe Drugs Social Media Company Young Rotterdam The Hague Netherlands 2G January From Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

There is no scenario in which hydrocarbons will no ..

There is no scenario in which hydrocarbons will not be required in future energy ..

4 minutes ago
 Sikh yatrees appreciate arrangements at Gurdwara K ..

Sikh yatrees appreciate arrangements at Gurdwara Kartarpur

48 seconds ago
 US Air Force to Award $410Mln in Contracts in 2022 ..

US Air Force to Award $410Mln in Contracts in 2022 to Prepare Base for B-21 Bomb ..

50 seconds ago
 Sharif family trying to pressurize judiciary throu ..

Sharif family trying to pressurize judiciary through audio clips: Faisal Vawda

51 seconds ago
 ADNOC Distribution expands international Voyager F ..

ADNOC Distribution expands international Voyager Footprint to 19 countries and f ..

4 minutes ago
 Former French Minister Accused of Rape Quits Publi ..

Former French Minister Accused of Rape Quits Public Life

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.