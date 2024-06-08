'Frustrated' Ruud Hit By Illness At French Open
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Casper Ruud's hopes of advancing to a third successive French Open final ended in a four-set defeat by Alexander Zverev on Friday as the Norwegian said he was laid low by a stomach bug.
The two-time Roland Garros runner-up won the first set convincingly against Zverev before the German fourth seed fought back against an ailing Ruud to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
"It was a little bit unfortunate. I started well. Towards the middle, end of the first set, I started feeling some discomfort, an ache in my stomach," said Ruud.
"So I wasn't able to keep the intensity and the energy level up. It was something that was bothering me. Just kind of limiting me. It was a pity."
Zverev won just seven games in a resounding defeat by Ruud at the same stage of last year's tournament.
Ruud, who leads the tour with 39 wins this season, had been targeting his fourth major final but admitted he was not at his best physically.
"I won the first set, so it was a good feeling, but didn't feel very well even in the first set," he said.
"Then the last three went quick because Sascha played well, of course, but I wasn't able to play with the kind of tennis I like to play with intensity because I was kind of limited with my stomach.
"I don't want to make an excuse or excuses, but it's frustrating and disappointing."
Ruud had not played since Monday, receiving a walkover into the last four after Novak Djokovic withdrew ahead of their scheduled quarter-final due to a knee injury.
"I (am) just, you know, disappointed that it had to be today. Why couldn't it be yesterday or day before when I had three days off."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
More Stories From World
-
Gross rescues Germany with last-gasp winner against Greece6 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v New Zealand T20 World Cup scores6 minutes ago
-
Golf: All-time list of major golf winners6 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Memorial Tournament scores6 minutes ago
-
New Zealand set 160 to win after Afghan top order delivers6 minutes ago
-
Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report16 minutes ago
-
Ireland scupper Bol's bid for triple Euro gold16 minutes ago
-
Football: World Cup Africa qualifying tables16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls on UN chief27 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz downs Sinner, to face Zverev in French Open final36 minutes ago
-
Ireland scupper Bol's bid for triple Euro gold1 hour ago
-
Irish, Czechs cast EU votes with immigration front of mind8 hours ago