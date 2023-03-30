FSB Asks Russian Court to Arrest WSJ Reporter in Espionage Case - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigators have asked the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow to arrest Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in the city of Yekaterinburg over espionage suspicions, the court told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the FSB said that Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage for the US. On instructions from Washington, Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of Russian military-industrial complex firms, the FSB said. He was detained in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain secret information.

"The court has received materials on the petition of the investigator to select a measure of restraint in the form of pretrial detention of Evan Gershkovich," the court said.