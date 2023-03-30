UrduPoint.com

FSB Asks Russian Court To Arrest WSJ Reporter In Espionage Case - Court

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FSB Asks Russian Court to Arrest WSJ Reporter in Espionage Case - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigators have asked the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow to arrest Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in the city of Yekaterinburg over espionage suspicions, the court told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the FSB said that Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage for the US. On instructions from Washington, Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of Russian military-industrial complex firms, the FSB said.  He was detained in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain secret information.

"The court has received materials on the petition of the investigator to select a measure of restraint in the form of pretrial detention of Evan Gershkovich," the court said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Yekaterinburg From Court

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

1 hour ago
 â€˜Deliverooâ€™ enables users to support â€˜1 Bill ..

â€˜Deliverooâ€™ enables users to support â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ campaig ..

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

2 hours ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

3 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

3 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.