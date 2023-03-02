MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Security forces are carrying out an operation to destroy armed Ukrainian nationalists who have infiltrated the territory of Russia's Bryansk region, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the border with the region, killing and injuring several people.

"In the border Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region, Russia's FSB and Russian armed forces are carrying out an operation to destroy armed Ukrainian nationalists who violated the state border," the statement read.