FSB Detains 14 Supporters Of Ukraine's Neo-Nazi Group Who Plotted Attacks In Russia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:04 PM

FSB Detains 14 Supporters of Ukraine's Neo-Nazi Group Who Plotted Attacks in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday that it detained 14 supporters of Ukrainian Neo-Nazi group M.K.U. who were instructed to stage terrorist attacks and mass murders in Russia.

"Russia's FSB, in cooperation with the Russian Investigative Committee, has thwarted activities of an organized group of supporters of Ukrainian youth radical community M.K.U., which was created by Ukrainian citizen Egor Krasnov," the FSB said in a press release.

Thirteen M.K.U. supporters were detained in Russia's Gelendzhik, one more member of the radical group was detained in Yaroslavl. Nazi materials, bladed weapons and manufacturing instructions for improvised explosive devices and firing arms were seized.

The detainees revealed during interrogations that their group was established in 2019 "under the ideological influence of Krasnov." Krasnov and other M.K.U. members from Kiev and Kharkov instructed them to conduct terrorist attacks and mass murders.

"Preparations were conducted through special training, they 'practiced' by beating homeless people and representatives of youth subcultures," the FSB went on to say.

To confirm their "adherence to Nazi ideology," members of the group burned a copy of the Victory Banner and sent a video report to Ukraine.

"In 2020, the M.K.U. leader called on his supporters online to intensify terrorist activities on the territory of the Russian Federation," the FSB added.

