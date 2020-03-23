Two students planning to conduct an armed attack on an educational facility have been detained on the Russian island of Sakhalin, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday, adding that fire arms and ammunition were seized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Two students planning to conduct an armed attack on an educational facility have been detained on the Russian island of Sakhalin, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday, adding that fire arms and ammunition were seized.

"While investigating the opened criminal case under Part 2 of Article 205.

2 of the Russian Criminal Code (Public calls for conducting terrorist activity), the FSB has detained two students of an educational facility on the Sakhalin island, born in 2002 and 2003 and engaged in online propaganda of terrorism, mass murder and suicide," the FSB said in a press release.

"During the searches, a sawed-off hunting shotgun with patrons, an industrial detonator, suspected improvised explosive devices, explosives, means of communication and personal diaries containing information about the planned armed attack on an educational facility have been seized from the students," the FSB added.