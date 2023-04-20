UrduPoint.com

FSB Detains Islamic State Member In Russian Resort City Of Mineralnye Vody

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 11:21 PM

A member of the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) has been detained by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the resort city of Mineralnye Vody, while he was studying the location before committing a terrorist attack, according to a video released by the FSB on Thursday

"I joined the Islamic State ... I was supposed to carry out a terrorist attack, an explosion. After that, (I) began to purchase certain components for this and went to study the situation (at the location of the planned attack).

And at that moment, when I was following the situation, I was detained by the FSB," the young man said in his testimony.

Earlier in the day, the FSB said that the suspect had been detained in Mineralnye Vody. In his apartment, security service officers found components and striking elements necessary for making an improvised explosive device, as well as means of secret communication with IS' emissaries in the middle East. A criminal case was opened against the man while an investigation is underway, according to the FSB's statement.

