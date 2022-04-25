FSB Detains 'Neo-Nazis' Plotting to Kill Russian Journalist Solovyev on Kiev Instructions

"Neo-Nazis" from "National Socialism/White Power" (banned in Russia), who planned the murder of prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of Kiev, were detained on Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) "Neo-Nazis" from "National Socialism/White Power" (banned in Russia), who planned the murder of prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of Kiev, were detained on Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

"Russia's FSB, together with the Investigative Committee, detained a group of members of the Russian 'neo-Nazi' terrorist organization 'National Socialism/White Power' that planned the murder of famous journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of the Ukrainian Security Service," the FSB said in a statement.

The members of the group have confessed to preparing the journalist's murder, the statement read, adding that the collection of evidence of the criminal activities of the detainees continues.