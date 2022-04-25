UrduPoint.com

FSB Detains 'Neo-Nazis' Plotting To Kill Russian Journalist Solovyev On Kiev Instructions

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 04:52 PM

FSB Detains 'Neo-Nazis' Plotting to Kill Russian Journalist Solovyev on Kiev Instructions

"Neo-Nazis" from "National Socialism/White Power" (banned in Russia), who planned the murder of prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of Kiev, were detained on Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) "Neo-Nazis" from "National Socialism/White Power" (banned in Russia), who planned the murder of prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of Kiev, were detained on Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

"Russia's FSB, together with the Investigative Committee, detained a group of members of the Russian 'neo-Nazi' terrorist organization 'National Socialism/White Power' that planned the murder of famous journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of the Ukrainian Security Service," the FSB said in a statement.

The members of the group have confessed to preparing the journalist's murder, the statement read, adding that the collection of evidence of the criminal activities of the detainees continues.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev Criminals From

Recent Stories

Facilities to be provided to transgenders, orphans ..

Facilities to be provided to transgenders, orphans: Mayor

21 seconds ago
 Honorarium distributed among prayer leaders at Low ..

Honorarium distributed among prayer leaders at Lower Dir

23 seconds ago
 Food Authority recovers 500 liters substandard ghe ..

Food Authority recovers 500 liters substandard ghee, seals three bakeries in Ban ..

25 seconds ago
 Plan done to penalize one wheelies, underage drive ..

Plan done to penalize one wheelies, underage drivers ahead of Eid

28 seconds ago
 ICT Police to continue drive against professional ..

ICT Police to continue drive against professional begging: SSP

7 minutes ago
 French Right Sets Sights on June Legislative Polls ..

French Right Sets Sights on June Legislative Polls After Close Runoff Election

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.