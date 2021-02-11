MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Investigators from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have launched a criminal case against a resident of the northern city of Norilsk for recruiting to join the Islamic State (IS terrorist organization, banned in Russia), the agency's regional department said on Thursday.

"It was established that a resident of the city of Norilsk, imbued with the ideas of radical islam, recruited people to provide medical and other forms of assistance to the militants," the agency said.

The report said that the security forces have seized certain terrorism-related objects from the suspect's place of residence, including communications equipment, the Islamist group's flag, electronic media, and extremist literature.

The agency also said that it opened a criminal case under Article 205.1 of the Criminal Code of Russian Federation for providing "assistance for terrorist activities."