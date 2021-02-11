UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FSB In Russia's Norilsk Busts IS Recruiter

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

FSB in Russia's Norilsk Busts IS Recruiter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Investigators from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have launched a criminal case against a resident of the northern city of Norilsk for recruiting to join the Islamic State (IS terrorist organization, banned in Russia), the agency's regional department said on Thursday.

"It was established that a resident of the city of Norilsk, imbued with the ideas of radical islam, recruited people to provide medical and other forms of assistance to the militants," the agency said.

The report said that the security forces have seized certain terrorism-related objects from the suspect's place of residence, including communications equipment, the Islamist group's flag, electronic media, and extremist literature.

The agency also said that it opened a criminal case under Article 205.1 of the Criminal Code of Russian Federation for providing "assistance for terrorist activities."

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Russia Norilsk Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Miral to open ‘Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’ on ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

2 hours ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

2 hours ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.