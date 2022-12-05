FSB Issues Official Warning to Colombian Citizen on Violating Russian Law on Espionage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had issued an official warning to Colombian citizen Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray about the unacceptability of actions falling under the Russian law on espionage.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has issued an official warning to Colombian citizen Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray about the unacceptability of actions that create conditions for committing a crime under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation 'Espionage," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee said that a group of people, including Saray, had created bot farms to spread fake reports about Russia's military operation in Ukraine on US instructions in the spring of 2022 and also used such bot farms to imitate Russia's interference in the 2020 US presidential election.