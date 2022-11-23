UrduPoint.com

FSB Prevents Ukrainian Sabotage At Military, Energy Facilities In Russia's Voronezh Region

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 07:49 PM

FSB Prevents Ukrainian Sabotage at Military, Energy Facilities in Russia's Voronezh Region

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had prevented an attempt to commit sabotage at military and energy facilities by supporters of Ukrainian nationalists in the Voronezh region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had prevented an attempt to commit sabotage at military and energy facilities by supporters of Ukrainian nationalists in the Voronezh region.

The leader of the saboteurs and two of his accomplices were eliminated in Voronezh during an attempt to detain them, there were no casualties among the security forces and civilians, the FSB said.

FSB servicemen seized during searches two improvised explosive devices and weapons.

Related Topics

Russia Voronezh

Recent Stories

Situation in Afghanistan Difficult, High Risk of M ..

Situation in Afghanistan Difficult, High Risk of Militant Infiltration Into CSTO ..

27 seconds ago
 UK top court rejects Scottish independence vote pl ..

UK top court rejects Scottish independence vote plans

28 seconds ago
 Turkey Planning Ground Operation Against Kurdish M ..

Turkey Planning Ground Operation Against Kurdish Militants in Northern Syria - E ..

29 seconds ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali takes oath as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali takes oath as KP Governor

31 seconds ago
 KP Women MPAs to protest delay in drafting of rule ..

KP Women MPAs to protest delay in drafting of rules on Prevention of Violence Ag ..

4 minutes ago
 Confidence building measures should be initiated t ..

Confidence building measures should be initiated to restore trust in Baloch peop ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.