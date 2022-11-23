The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had prevented an attempt to commit sabotage at military and energy facilities by supporters of Ukrainian nationalists in the Voronezh region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had prevented an attempt to commit sabotage at military and energy facilities by supporters of Ukrainian nationalists in the Voronezh region.

The leader of the saboteurs and two of his accomplices were eliminated in Voronezh during an attempt to detain them, there were no casualties among the security forces and civilians, the FSB said.

FSB servicemen seized during searches two improvised explosive devices and weapons.