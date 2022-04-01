UrduPoint.com

FSB Says Detained 10 Accomplices Of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorist Group In Russia

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday detained 10 accomplices of members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia), currently operating in Syria, in nine Russian regions

"With the support of the Russian National Guard in the republics of Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Ingushetia, the regions of Krasnodar, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Tula and Tyumen, the activities of ten accomplices of the international terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, currently operating in Syria, were suppressed," the FSB said in a statement.

The detainees created an extensive interregional network to collect money, which was subsequently redirected to the needs of militants in the terrorist-controlled Idlib zone of Syria, the statement read.

