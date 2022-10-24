UrduPoint.com

FSB Says Detained IS Supporters In Pyatigorsk For Preparing Blast In Police Department

Published October 24, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) were detained in the Russian city of Pyatigorsk for plotting an explosion in the city police department, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"A terrorist attack was thwarted on the territory of the Stavropol region ...

The criminal activity of a clandestine cell of supporters of international terrorist organization ISIS was exposed and suppressed in Pyatigorsk," the FSB said in a statement.

The group included citizens of the Central Asian republics who planned to blow up the city police department, the statement said, adding that the detainees confessed.

Bomb components, including striking elements, assembly diagrams, symbols of the Islamic State were seized during searches.

