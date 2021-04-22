UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FSB Says Detained Russian National For Leaking Sensitive Military Data To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:02 PM

FSB Says Detained Russian National for Leaking Sensitive Military Data to Ukraine

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday the detention of a Russian citizen in the city of Sevastopol on suspicion of leaking information about the activities of the Black Sea Fleet to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday the detention of a Russian citizen in the city of Sevastopol on suspicion of leaking information about the activities of the Black Sea Fleet to Ukraine.

"We have detained a Russian citizen in Sevastopol who purposefully collected and transmitted to the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine information about the activities of the Black Sea Fleet constituting a state secret, the leakage of which abroad could damage the defense capability," FSB said in a statement.

The authority added that it had launched a probe into high treason.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Indonesian military submarine goes missing

1 minute ago

Highest sustainability honour awarded to Expo 2020 ..

18 minutes ago

Plane With US Ambassador Sullivan on Board Departs ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Zalmi excited after Saudi team accepted i ..

40 minutes ago

WHO seeks next steps in Covid origins probe

1 minute ago

Next NATO Summit to Be Held on June 14 in Brussels ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.