FSB Says Detained Russian National for Leaking Sensitive Military Data to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday the detention of a Russian citizen in the city of Sevastopol on suspicion of leaking information about the activities of the Black Sea Fleet to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday the detention of a Russian citizen in the city of Sevastopol on suspicion of leaking information about the activities of the Black Sea Fleet to Ukraine.

"We have detained a Russian citizen in Sevastopol who purposefully collected and transmitted to the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine information about the activities of the Black Sea Fleet constituting a state secret, the leakage of which abroad could damage the defense capability," FSB said in a statement.

The authority added that it had launched a probe into high treason.