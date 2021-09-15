UrduPoint.com

FSB Says Detained Two Terrorist Recruiters In East Siberia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

FSB Says Detained Two Terrorist Recruiters in East Siberia

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers exposed in Krasnoyarsk, East Siberia, two supporters of the terrorist organization Katiba Tawhid wal-Jihad (banned in Russia), who recruited residents of the city into their ranks, the regional main FSB department said in a statement.

"Krasnoyarsk Territory FSB department officers established that two citizens of a Central Asian republic arrived in the territorial capital to carry out work to spread terrorist ideology. They recruited Krasnoyarsk residents to participate in destructive activities," the statement said.

The department said criminal cases were initiated against the recruiters. They are in custody.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Krasnoyarsk Criminals Asia

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th September 2021

49 minutes ago
 UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion ..

UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion in 2020

6 hours ago
 Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-fina ..

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

7 hours ago
 Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 ..

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

8 hours ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.