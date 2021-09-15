FSB Says Detained Two Terrorist Recruiters in East Siberia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers exposed in Krasnoyarsk, East Siberia, two supporters of the terrorist organization Katiba Tawhid wal-Jihad (banned in Russia), who recruited residents of the city into their ranks, the regional main FSB department said in a statement.

"Krasnoyarsk Territory FSB department officers established that two citizens of a Central Asian republic arrived in the territorial capital to carry out work to spread terrorist ideology. They recruited Krasnoyarsk residents to participate in destructive activities," the statement said.

The department said criminal cases were initiated against the recruiters. They are in custody.