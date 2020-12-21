UrduPoint.com
FSB Says Navalny's 'Investigation' Of Alleged Actions Against Him Pre-Planned Provocation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:20 PM

FSB Says Navalny's 'Investigation' of Alleged Actions Against Him Pre-Planned Provocation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The "investigation" of opposition figure Alexey Navalny about alleged actions taken against him is a planned provocation, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday.

"The so-called 'investigation' published on the internet by A. Navalny about the actions allegedly taken against him is a planned provocation aimed at discrediting the FSB of Russia and employees of the Federal Security Service, the implementation of which would not have been possible without the organizational and technical support of foreign intelligence services," the statement says.

According to the FSB, the video of a "phone conversation" published by Navalny is a fake. It will be checked, and a procedural assessment will be given to it, the FSB said.

"The use of the subscriber number replacement method is a well-known technique of foreign special services, previously tested more than once in anti-Russian actions, which makes it possible to rule out the possibility of identifying real participants in the conversation," the statement says.

