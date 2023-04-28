The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had prevented sabotage at a power system facility in the Kaluga region, plotted by a teenager

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had prevented sabotage at a power system facility in the Kaluga region, plotted by a teenager.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in the Kaluga Region prevented preparations for sabotage at the facility of the energy system. As a result of the measures taken, a supporter of neo-Nazism, a Russian citizen born in 2006 and involved in preparations for setting fire to an electrical substation, was detained," the agency said in a statement.

The security officers found three homemade incendiary devices and means of communication containing instructions for making the devices, the statement noted, adding that a criminal case has been initiated against the detainee.

The teenager later admitted that he was supervised by Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps.

"I joined the Telegram channel, began to read it. Then, for the sake of interest, I wrote to the bot of the Russian Volunteer Corps. They told me what they were doing, I became interested in it. They sent me a link to the curator ... After a long conversation and (discussion of) different options, we agreed at the substation," the detainee said.

In March, the FSB said that the Russian Volunteer Corps had organized an attack on villages in the Bryansk region, as a result of which two people were killed and one child was injured.