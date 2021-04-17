FSB Shows Video of Ukrainian Consul Asking for Classified Law Enforcement Databases

Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg Oleksandr Sosoniuk was showing interest in getting classified databases of license plates, a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) database and a database of criminal cases, according to a video released by the FSB public relations center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg Oleksandr Sosoniuk was showing interest in getting classified databases of license plates, a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) database and a database of criminal cases, according to a video released by the FSB public relations center.

Earlier in the day, the FSB said that Sosoniuk was arrested on Friday while trying to obtain classified information from the FSB and law enforcement databases during a meeting with a Russian national. The FSB noted that the activities of the Ukrainian official were hostile toward Russia and were incompatible with his diplomatic status. The released video shows the detention of the Ukrainian diplomat.

"The man [Ukrainian consul] was looking for databases on Russian citizens, and my colleague, together with me, became interested in selling them to this man .

.. [Sosoniuk] was looking for data on registration, license plates, an FSB database and a database on criminal cases," the man shown in the FSB video said.

In addition, it follows from the video that the actions of the consul do not correspond to his diplomatic status, and that he is suspected of espionage.

"You have been detained over illegal actions called 'espionage.' Moreover, [you have been caught] red-handed, while transferring materials of a classified nature," an FSB employee said in the video.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Sosoniuk was held in custody for several hours and is now back at his diplomatic mission. Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin stated that Kiev is preparing its response to the incident.