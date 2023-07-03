MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had thwarted an assassination attempt on Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, organizes by the Ukrainian special services.

"An assassination attempt on the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, organized by the Ukrainian special services, has been thwarted ... A citizen of Russia, born in 1988, who was recruited by the Ukrainian Security Council and took a course in reconnaissance and subversive activities on the territory of Ukraine, including training in mine blasting, was detained," the FSB said in a statement.