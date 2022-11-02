FSB Thwarts Sabotage by Ukrainian Special Services at Crimea Energy Infrastructure Object

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented a sabotage act by the Ukrainian special services at an energy infrastructure facility in Crimea.

"A sabotage planned by the Ukrainian special services at an energy infrastructure facility in the Republic of Crimea was prevented.

As a result of a complex of operational and search measures, a citizen of Ukraine was detained," the FSB said in a statement.

Three explosive devices, instructions for their use, and a diagram of the location of power transmission towers in one of the Crimean regions were seized during the detention, the statement added.