FSB to Receive 3rd Cutting-Edge Patrol Vessel by December 2020 - Shipyard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) will receive its third Okean-class patrol vessel, named Anadyr, no later than December 2020, a representative of Zelenodolsk Plant named after A.M. Gorky told Sputnik.

"Anadyr vessel ... will be handed over to the client no later than December 1, 2020," the representative said.

He added that the FSB is interested in the Project 22100 Okean, and the plant is ready to continue the patrol vessel's production.

The representative also reminded that the second Okean-class patrol vessel, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, is being prepared to be taken to its designated deployment location in the Kamchatka peninsula, while the first one, Polyarnaya Zvezda, is already being used by the FSB's border directorate for the Western Arctic Region.