FSB Uncovers Sabotage Group Of Ukrainian Special Services Agents In Zaporizhzhia Region

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had uncovered a sabotage group consisting of Ukrainian special services agents that was plotting a terrorist attack against one of the head officers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

"Russia's FSB has stopped the activities of a sabotage-terrorist group consisting of agents of the Ukrainian special services on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the measures taken at the preparation stage, a terrorist act against one of the head officers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was stopped," the FSB said in a statement.

The terrorist attack was prepared with the participation of an intermediary in Finland, the statement read, adding that saboteurs collected information about the location of Russian military installations, military personnel and law enforcement officers, as well as pro-Russian local residents.

