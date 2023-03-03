UrduPoint.com

FTX Debtors Say $8.9Bln In Customer Funds Missing

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 06:20 AM

FTX Debtors Say $8.9Bln in Customer Funds Missing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced that they met with the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (UCC) in their chapter 11 cases and shared a presentation, publicly posted on their website, that identifies an $8.9 billion deficit in unaccounted for customer funds.

FTX has been trying to locate billions of Dollars in missing customer funds since it filed for bankruptcy in 2022, when it filed for chapter 11 protection after allegations that Alameda Research, the hedge fund created by now-disgraced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was taking money from FTX customers' accounts without appropriate authorization.

In the presentation, FTX claims to have identified about $2.7 billion in customer assets compared with the $11.6 billion in outstanding balances on customer accounts.

It wasn't immediately clear if customers will be able to recover any of the funds, according to the presentation.

Related Topics

Exchange Cryptocurrency Money From Billion

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

5 hours ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

6 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

6 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

6 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

6 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.