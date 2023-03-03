FTX Debtors Say $8.9Bln in Customer Funds Missing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced that they met with the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (UCC) in their chapter 11 cases and shared a presentation, publicly posted on their website, that identifies an $8.9 billion deficit in unaccounted for customer funds.

FTX has been trying to locate billions of Dollars in missing customer funds since it filed for bankruptcy in 2022, when it filed for chapter 11 protection after allegations that Alameda Research, the hedge fund created by now-disgraced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was taking money from FTX customers' accounts without appropriate authorization.

In the presentation, FTX claims to have identified about $2.7 billion in customer assets compared with the $11.6 billion in outstanding balances on customer accounts.

It wasn't immediately clear if customers will be able to recover any of the funds, according to the presentation.