FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Charged With Bribing Chinese Government Officials - Indictment

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Sam Bankman-Fried, already facing multiple fraud charges over the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange that he founded, has been slapped with an additional indictment of bribing Chinese government officials, a court document said Tuesday.

"In further of the conspiracy and to effect the illegal object thereof, the following overt act, among others, was committed and caused to be committed abroad; in or about November 2021, Samuel Bankman-Fried, a.k.a. "SBF", the defendant, and others directed and caused the transfer of approximately $40 million in cryptocurrency intended for the benefit of one or more Chinese government officials," said a partial reading of the charge in the court document.

