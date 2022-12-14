FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Indicted in One of 'Biggest Financial Frauds' in US History

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been indicted for his involvement in what prosecutors described as one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.

The indictment was unsealed by the Southern District of New York earlier on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried is charged with eight counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and violating US campaign finance laws with "dirty" money to buy bipartisan influence in Washington and influence public policy.

"We charge that Bankman-Fried violated Federal campaign finance laws by causing tens of millions of Dollars in illegal campaign contributions to be made to candidates and committees associated with both Democrats and Republicans," US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, the charges indicate a scheme to misappropriate the deposits of FTX customers to pay the debts of Bankman-Fried's private research and trading firm Alameda from 2019 until the collapse of FTX last month.

In addition, the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Bankman-Fried separately for his alleged role in FTX's collapse.

"We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto," SEC chief Gary Gensler said.

Bankman-Fried, who has denied intentional wrongdoing, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday and faces extradition to the United States.