UrduPoint.com

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Indicted In One Of 'Biggest Financial Frauds' In US History

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 02:40 AM

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Indicted in One of 'Biggest Financial Frauds' in US History

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been indicted for his involvement in what prosecutors described as one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.

The indictment was unsealed by the Southern District of New York earlier on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried is charged with eight counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and violating US campaign finance laws with "dirty" money to buy bipartisan influence in Washington and influence public policy.

"We charge that Bankman-Fried violated Federal campaign finance laws by causing tens of millions of Dollars in illegal campaign contributions to be made to candidates and committees associated with both Democrats and Republicans," US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, the charges indicate a scheme to misappropriate the deposits of FTX customers to pay the debts of Bankman-Fried's private research and trading firm Alameda from 2019 until the collapse of FTX last month.

In addition, the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Bankman-Fried separately for his alleged role in FTX's collapse.

"We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto," SEC chief Gary Gensler said.

Bankman-Fried, who has denied intentional wrongdoing, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday and faces extradition to the United States.

Related Topics

Exchange Washington Buy Gary New York Bahamas United States Money Democrats 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

2 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

2 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

3 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

3 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

3 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.