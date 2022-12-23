FTX Founder Bankman-Fried to Be Released on $250Mln Recognizance Bond - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) US Federal judge Gabriel Gorenstein released FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on a $250 million bond while he awaits his next court hearing on fraud charges in early January, CNBC reported.

The report said on Thursday that Gorenstein ordered Bankman-Fried to be placed under strict supervision at his parents' home in California.

Last week, the US Justice Department announced charges against the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried is accused of conspiring to defraud crypto investors of billions of Dollars in a scheme that is said to have led to FTX's downfall last month.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York's Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force is handling the case. The charges against Bankman-Fried could land him in prison for up to 115 years. He has denied any wrongdoing.