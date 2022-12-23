UrduPoint.com

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried To Be Released On $250Mln Recognizance Bond - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 02:20 AM

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried to Be Released on $250Mln Recognizance Bond - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) US Federal judge Gabriel Gorenstein released FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on a $250 million bond while he awaits his next court hearing on fraud charges in early January, CNBC reported.

The report said on Thursday that Gorenstein ordered Bankman-Fried to be placed under strict supervision at his parents' home in California.

Last week, the US Justice Department announced charges against the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried is accused of conspiring to defraud crypto investors of billions of Dollars in a scheme that is said to have led to FTX's downfall last month.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York's Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force is handling the case. The charges against Bankman-Fried could land him in prison for up to 115 years. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Related Topics

Hearing New York January Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

2 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

2 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

2 hours ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

2 hours ago
 Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used ..

Spain Abolishes Criminal Article on Rebellion Used Against Catalan Leaders in 20 ..

2 hours ago
 Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - ..

Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.