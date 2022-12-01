UrduPoint.com

FTX Founder Says He 'Unknowingly Commingled Funds' Between Firms

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The founder and former CEO of FTX, Samuel Bankman-Fried, said he unknowingly commingled funds from FTX customers with funds from his separate firms.

"I unknowingly commingled funds... I was frankly surprised by how big Alameda's position was which points to another failure of oversight on my part and failure to appoint someone to be chiefly in charge of that," Bankman-Fried said on Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried's comments came in response to a question asked during an interview at the DealBook Summit, where Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency billionaire whose company collapsed earlier this month, sat down to talk about what happened at FTX against the advice of his lawyers.

The former CEO also added that he "wasn't trying to commingle funds," and appeared to shift the blame for the actions of Alameda Research, the quantitative trading firm Bankman-Fried founded in 2017.

"I wasn't running Alameda, I didn't know exactly what was going on. I didn't know the size of their position," Bankman-Fried said.

FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, tanked earlier this month as the result of a liquidity crisis that spurred multiple Federal investigations into existence. It is alleged that the liquidity crisis was mostly due to Alameda using client funds to cover loans after the collapse of the Luna crypto network.

