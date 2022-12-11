UrduPoint.com

Fuego Volcano Erupting In Guatemala - Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Fuego Volcano Erupting in Guatemala - Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The eruption of the volcano Fuego occurred in Guatemala, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology, and Hydrology (Insivumeh) said on Sunday.

"The eruptive activity declared ... continues to generate thick columns of ash and pyroclastic flows towards the Las Lajas ravine," the institute said on Twitter.

The cloud generated by this pyroclastic flow is hot and can cause ashfall in settlements on the western and southwestern flanks of the volcano, as well as affect air traffic, the statement added.

"The ash is located at an altitude of 8,000 meters above sea level (26,246 feet), moving to the west, northwest, as well as to the northeast, east, and southeast for a distance of 45 km.

With a chance of increasing altitude and coverage in the next few hours," the institute added.

Fuego is the most active volcano in Central America and is located about 45 kilometers west of the capital of Guatemala. The height of the volcano is 3763 meters above sea level.

In June 2018, the powerful eruption of this volcano affected 1.7 million citizens or 10% of the country's population. At least 190 people became victims of the volcanic eruption.

Related Topics

Twitter Traffic Las Lajas Guatemala June Sunday 2018 Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

4 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

13 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

13 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

13 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.