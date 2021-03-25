UrduPoint.com
Fuel Leak Discovered In Plane In Russia's Chelyabinsk - Prosecutor's Office

Fuel Leak Discovered in Plane in Russia's Chelyabinsk - Prosecutor's Office

A fuel leak has been discovered in a flight by the Russian S7 Airlines in the city of Chelyabinsk, the Ural Transport Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A fuel leak has been discovered in a flight by the Russian S7 Airlines in the city of Chelyabinsk, the Ural Transport Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

"On March 25, at 7:05 [02:05 GMT], after towing and starting the left engine of the Siberia Airlines [S7] aircraft, the S7-1142 flight, bound from Chelyabinsk to Moscow (Domodedovo airport), at the Chelyabinsk airport, an aviation incident took place: a fuel leak was discovered," the office said in a statement.

The plane is said to have had 170 passengers aboard, including 15 minors. No one has been harmed and the passengers are staying in the registration area while the issue is being dealt with.

The Chelyabinsk Transport Prosecutor's Office and Novosibirsk Transport Prosecutor's Office have launched a flight safety probe.

Later, the airport refuted reports about all of its flights being delayed, telling Sputnik that all flights are departing on schedule.

