VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) A heavy fuel oil spill after a train accident in Russia's Vladimir region does not pose a threat to the local environment, an emergency ministry representative told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, 30 freight cars went off-rail, resulting in six cisterns spilling fuel oil across 134,548 square feet.

"As it was not a toxic substance that got spilled, we are not talking about a threat to the environment," the representative said.

The incident also damaged railroad tracks going both ways. At the moment the railways have been cleared and rail-laying works are underway.