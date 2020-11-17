UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fuel Oil Spill In Russia's Vladimir Region Presents No Danger To Environment - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

Fuel Oil Spill in Russia's Vladimir Region Presents No Danger to Environment - Ministry

A heavy fuel oil spill after a train accident in Russia's Vladimir region does not pose a threat to the local environment, an emergency ministry representative told Sputnik on Tuesday

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) A heavy fuel oil spill after a train accident in Russia's Vladimir region does not pose a threat to the local environment, an emergency ministry representative told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, 30 freight cars went off-rail, resulting in six cisterns spilling fuel oil across 134,548 square feet.

"As it was not a toxic substance that got spilled, we are not talking about a threat to the environment," the representative said.

The incident also damaged railroad tracks going both ways. At the moment the railways have been cleared and rail-laying works are underway.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Oil Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Government extends grace period for visa violators ..

10 minutes ago

Five bootleggers held with liquor

32 seconds ago

UPDATE - French Security Forces Evacuate 2,500 Ref ..

33 seconds ago

Kremlin Warns Against Trusting Reports Citing Puti ..

35 seconds ago

UN Chief stresses need of carbon neutrality in ord ..

38 seconds ago

RCB anti-encroachment operation; three truckloads ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.