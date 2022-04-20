Fuel Prices in Germany Soar to 50-Year Maximum - Statistical Office

Germany is experiencing the highest annual increase in motor fuel prices in the last 50 years, with costs for consumers spiking by almost a half compared to the previous year, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Wednesday

Destatis examined the recent increase in fuel prices in Germany in the context of shifting oil, petroleum and natural gas prices over the past 50 years.

"The dynamic development of energy prices in the context of the Covid-19 crisis has further accelerated as a result of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine... It turned out that the year-on-year increase in motor fuel prices in the past decades was never as large as in the current reference month March 2022," the press statement read.

Destatis also revealed that the latest surge in fuel pump prices across the country is greater than during the two oil crises of 1973-1974 and 1979-1980, as well as the financial crisis of 2008. At the same time, March fuel prices for consumers have risen by almost half from a year earlier, the agency said.

Moreover, the price of premium gasoline increased by 41.9% in March, diesel fuel by 62.6%, and light fuel oil by almost two and a half times. On average, motor fuel has risen by 47.4% over the year, according to Destatis.