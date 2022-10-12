UrduPoint.com

Fuel Shortage In France May Lead To Food Supply Disruptions - Association

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 12:37 AM

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

The French association of 120 refrigerated transport companies La Chaine Logistique du Froid warned on Tuesday of possible disruptions to the supply of perishable products if the shortage of fuel in the country persists due to strikes

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The French association of 120 refrigerated transport companies La Chaine Logistique du Froid warned on Tuesday of possible disruptions to the supply of perishable products if the shortage of fuel in the country persists due to strikes.

"Blocking the operation of oil refineries in the country puts companies that transport perishable food (...) in an increasingly difficult position in terms of fuel supplies," the association said in a statement. "We ask that fuel production be maintained and be made available for refrigerated carriers to avoid endangering the population's food supply," Valerie Lasserre, the association's general delegate added, as quoted in the statement.

Companies engaged in the transportation of perishable products face difficulties with the supply of fuel throughout France, especially in the Hauts-de-France region in the north of the country, the association added. In this regard, the association warned about the risks of disruptions in the transportation of fresh and frozen products to industrialists, large retailers and catering enterprises.

The strike by energy sector employees has been ongoing in France since September 21, when Exxonmobil employees went on strike. They were joined on September 27 by workers of French energy company TotalEnergies. Last Tuesday, trade unions announced a three-day protest demanding a 10% pay increase as well as the indexation of 2022 wages to match the current record-breaking inflation. An indefinite extension of the strike was later announced by the unions.

The strike, in particular, affected France's largest refinery near the city of Le Havre in Normandy, as well as refineries in the communes of Feizin and Donges, the La Mede bio-processing plant in the commune of Chateauneuf-les-Martigues and the Grand-Puy fuel storage.

On Monday, long queues lined up at gas stations on a major highway near Paris due to the strikes, a Ria Novosti correspondent reported. Some gas stations did not have diesel fuel. Drivers complained that they had to wait in line for hours, blaming the authorities of France and the US for the energy crisis. The strike led to a shortage of fuel at every third gas station in the country.

Related Topics

Shortage Protest Energy Crisis France Company Oil Le Havre Paris September Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

30 minutes ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

9 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.