Fuel Shortages in Sudan Caused by Its Unsafe Transportation - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The fuel shortages in the State of Khartoum are caused by the absence of safe ways through which fuel can be transported from the filled storages of the capital region, Minister of Energy and Petroleum Mohamed Abdallah Mahmud told Sputnik on Friday.

"The movement of fuel within the State of Khartoum is extremely risky due to the ongoing clashes and combat positions, so our movements have been reduced to the bare minimum," Mahmud said.

Although the region has large fuel storages, all limited actions on the transportation of fuel are coordinated in such a way to provide hospitals and ambulances of the city with the fuel, the minister added.

"There is fuel in Khartoum, and the Khartoum refinery in Al-Jili is operating at maximum capacity, we have very large fuel reserves, and we are now distributing them in the cities of Wad Madani and Port Sudan," the official concluded.